RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches.

“We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.

Serving people experiencing homelessness is an every day job at RAM House. That service has doubled ever since the pandemic and continues into the winter season.

“Pre COVID, we were feeding 75-80 people a day, and as of the last few months, we’ve been feeding more like anywhere from 140 to 220 people a day.”

Continuum of care is a big focus for RAM House as they do their best to prevent homelessness.

“We have a program that gives out over $300,000 a year to keep people in their homes and not on the streets.”

But each day, it feels like more and more people are in need.

“We have people who (have) never come to us before. Fixed incomes, their rents are going up $300 or $400 a month, and they need help. So you’re seeing a lot of very stressed people, especially fixed income, elderly and disabled people.”

For RAM House, it’s not about bringing in more resources across the city, but utilizing what Roanoke already has.

“We talk about collaboration. So in saying that, I don’t think it’s that we need more, it’s that we need to continue to figure out how to work together to help the people who need help.”

RAM House is always in need of items like to-go containers, hot cups and plastic utensils. For more information on how to help out, you can find their website here.

