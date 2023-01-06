Birthdays
River District Association's Dream Launch Bootcamp registration opens for aspiring business owners

Registration open for Dream Launch Bootcamp
Registration open for Dream Launch Bootcamp(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration for the River District Association’s Dream Launch Bootcamp program is now open.

The Dream Launch Bootcamp is a six-week-long course for anyone who wants to learn how to open or expand a business in the Danville are.

The classes are completely online and free to everyone.

After completing the classes, participants have the opportunity to enter a pitch competition to potentially win a grant for their business.

Over 130 people have already registered for the course.

“Making it on Zoom just allows people to participate from anywhere and reduces a barrier of transportation or childcare,” said Will Mackaman, Programs and Services Manager for the River District Association. “Then, making it free means you don’t have to pay if you want to come and that’s a huge barrier for a lot of people.”

The deadline for registration is January 13.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

