Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo, makes is back at the Salem Civic Center for its 55th year.

The rodeo is in town from January 6 through the 8.

“It’s always special coming to Salem and to think of all those who have been part of bringing the longest-running family show to the Salem Civic Center,” said Kevin DeBusk spokesperson for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo.

Six-time national all-around Charro and 17-time Texas champion Francisco Flores traveled from San Antonio, Texas to be a part of the rodeo in Virginia for the first time.

Flores will be joined by his two sons and his brother. The family will showcase three generations of fancy roping skills on horseback as well as from the ground.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and very excited to share a little of my tradition and culture with the people of Salem,” Flores said about his upcoming appearance

The all-star lineup will also feature Mike Wentworth, a 2022 top-five International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) Clown of the Year.

Boot Barn mutton busting will also be back. Ten kids that are ages 4 to 6 and under 50 lbs will be able to participate. Registration will occur on the arena floor prior to each performance and be on a first-come basis. Kids must be able to fit our vests and helmets.

The family-friendly event will feature cowboys and cowgirls from across the country, including many from the Virginia area.

Get advance tickets at the Salem Civic Center box office as well as ticketmaster.com.

