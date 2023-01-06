Birthdays
Lawmakers hold public hearings on state budget

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Advocates for Virginians with developmental disabilities spoke out Thursday, as lawmakers held public hearings on the state budget.

Members of the House and Senate money committees held four virtual hearings simultaneously. Delegates Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.) and Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) and Senators Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.) and John Edwards (D-Roanoke) took part in the session for western Virginia

In the first hour of that hearing, most of the speakers endorsed legislation to expand support for people with developmental disabilities and increase wages for care givers.

Christine Cadwallader is President of The ARC of the New River Valley.

“Virginia is the 10th wealthiest state in this country,” Cadwallader told the lawmakers. “Surely, we can use a little of that wealth to meet the needs of your most vulnerable citizens.”

Governor Youngkin has proposed funding an additional 500 Developmental Disability waivers, which will help reduce the waiting list of Virginians who need that state support.

