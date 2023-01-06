Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County.

“When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was to draw attention to them as being significant and foster awareness of their significance,” said Mike Pulice, the architectural historian for the Western Region of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The preservation of these sites is also key, as many need lots of rehabilitation work.

”The thought is that if people know about the significance, then they’re more likely to be preserved. And if nobody knows about it, oftentimes they’ll just disappear. So that’s the main thing, is fostering appreciation and awareness.”

Being on the register also provides the opportunity for state and federal tax credits, giving developers an incentive for the work that will ultimately go into bringing the properties back to life.

“They amount to up to 45% of their rehabilitation costs. So if they spend a million dollars, they could potentially recoup $450,000 against their state and federal income taxes. Just in the city of Roanoke alone, there’s been over $100 million worth of tax credit, tax credit work done in the last 20 to 30 years, which is a huge boom to not only the local economy, but also to the quality of life, because we get to continue to enjoy these beautiful buildings, instead of letting them fall by the wayside and potentially be demolished.”

The Colony House Motor Lodge is now owned by the Farrell family and they plan on renovating the property and reopening it as a boutique hotel.

You can find information on each from the press release from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources below:

“Located in the historic district of the City of Lexington, the Boude-Deaver House in the Lexington Historic District is a sophisticated Gothic Revival house with many noteworthy features. The Boude-Deaver House property includes a two-story brick dependency dating to the late 19th century that prior to the early 1970′s rehabilitation had been attached to the rear of the main house. The two-story brick house was built for Rockbridge County Clerk John C. Boude and his wife, Musadora A. Boude, in 1874. The property was acquired by Charles R. Deaver in 1907 and by Nell Loving Deaver in 1948. By 1969, the house had been converted to three apartments. The house was rehabilitated in 1970-71. Interior features include a curved stair, original mantels, ornate coal grates, and richly ornamented plaster ceiling medallions.

The Colony House Motor Lodge located in the City of Roanoke comprises two motel buildings, a motel office with a porte-cochere, and a swimming pool. The motor lodge was strategically sited along a major arterial route connecting the city to areas further south and west. Designed by the Salem firm of Kinsey and Motley, Architects, the buildings reflect influences from the Googie style with cantilevered, folded plate roofs that create a repetitive geometric gable motif and demarcate the bays of each building. Various design features of the motor lodge exhibit the influence of Frank Lloyd Wright on the architects. Site features including historic signage, breeze block walls, fencing, paved parking areas with curbing, and retaining walls – many of which were painted green – also serve to unify the property and identify its amenities. Dramatically juxtaposed against a steep and wooded hillside, the motor lodge is an excellent example of mid-20th century roadside architecture designed to catch the eye of passing motorists.

Located in western Craig County, Gravel Hill Christian Church is located on a spur of Gravel Hill overlooking the village of Simmonsville, affording views of the Sinking Creek Valley and surrounding ridgelines. The simple frame building dates to circa 1855. Gravel Hill Christian Church stands today as a well-preserved example of the county’s simple but elegant traditional rural churches, which are typified by a rectangular footprint, symmetrical fenestration, a centered entry on the gable end façade, and Victorian-era decorative elements. The spartan interior plan features a sanctuary directed toward a pulpit dais at the back.”

