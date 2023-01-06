Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.

We’ve spent the last two years diligently keeping up with each case following the arrests of these six people.

Today we’re looking at where they stand and what’s to come.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker were among the first from our region to be arrested shortly after January 6, 2021.

Both were officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department - eventually terminated following the investigation into their actions on January 6th.

While their cases were tied together for much of the initial proceedings, Fracker eventually pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. In August he was sentenced to a year of probation.

Robertson, on the other hand, went to trial in July where a jury found him guilty of several charges.

A judge later sentenced him to serve seven years in prison. He has since begun an appeals process for his conviction and sentencing.

Jeremy Groseclose is a Montgomery County man who was arrested in February of 2021.

He faces several charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding.

FBI agents say surveillance video shows Groseclose helping to open a roll-up door police were using to try to keep rioters out of the Capitol.

He’s had a trial date on the calendar many times - but his attorney, citing a heavy workload, has requested several times to push back the trial.

It’s now scheduled for June.

Joshua Haynes is the Covington man arrested in July of 2021.

He was accused of destroying media equipment on January 6th, and helping others to dismantle an air conditioner.

While agents were investigating his case, he was arrested in Alleghany County and charged with assaulting a family member.

Last April he pled no contest to felony strangulation and unlawful wounding.

He was sentenced to five years with all suspended - but immediately reincarcerated on his federal charges.

After originally pleading not guilty to his 8 charges, in October Haynes entered into a plea agreement on two felonies.

He is set to be sentenced at the end of the month.

Fincastle resident Markus Maly was arrested in January of 2022.

Court records show FBI agents discovered video evidence they say shows Maly targeting officers at the Capitol with pepper spray.

Maly denied the charges against him.

He faced a jury trial in November with several other defendants and was found guilty on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

Lastly, a woman living in Henry County, Jamie Ferguson, was charged in May of 2022.

In an interview with her last year, FBI agents said Ferguson told them she went to the Capitol after former President Trump’s rally, believing she’d see the president again.

In June, she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

She was sentenced the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months probation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.