Blue Ridge Fudge Lady introduces featured fudge flavor and Valentine’s Day treats

By Janay Reece and Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air! The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady stopped by WDBJ7 Saturday Mornin’ to reveal their featured fudge flavor of the month and discuss Valentine’s Day treats.

The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady recently opened a new location in downtown Christiansburg.

The cafe is owned and operated by Robin Burdette. She is known as the Fudge Lady.

Her cafe is located off Main Street in downtown Christiansburg at the former Mockingbird Cafe location.

Stay tuned because The Fudge Lady also plans to add breakfast and lunch to the menu in 2023.

To learn more about The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady you can visit their website at fudgelady.com.

