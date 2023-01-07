Personal stories shared in Roanoke highlights Tuskegee Airmen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black soldiers and pilots in the Army Air Corps. Their success in World War II helped pave the way for the integration of the military and the United States. That story was shared with the Roanoke community at the Harrison Museum on Friday evening.

It was like fate. When Luther Smith and his brother found a 5-dollar bill on the floor in the 1930s. They used it to buy their first airplane ride.

“The 5 dollars only bought them a ticket. So, my father’s brother sat on my father’s lap and the two of them went up,” Gordon Smith about his father Luther Smith. “And the pilot got a good kick of these too little Black boys going up.”

From that moment on Luther’s dream was to be a pilot for the military. A dream that seemed impossible segregation.

“Once it became apparent that Black would have the opportunity that Blacks would have the opportunity to enter flight school to become US military aviators. He applied; he was accepted,” explained Gordon. “And the training for all the African Americans took place at Tuskegee College at Tuskegee Alabama. Hence the name Tuskegee Airmen.”

Their duty was to escort and protect the US bombers from Italy to Germany and back.

“They were secondhand planes, and they were coming in with the markings of the other groups and they wanted their own marking,” added Gordon. “The only thing they had in abundance was red paint. So, they painted the tails of the plane red. "

The red-tailed planes were successful in their mission.

“They established a phenomenal record for the lowest if not the lowest number of bombers that were lost to enemy aircraft,” said Gordon.

From that moment forward US bombers would request to be escorted by the Tuskegee Airmen.

Harrison Museum Board President Charles Price said it was important to have Gordon share this history.

“It’s a portion of history that we don’t normally hear about,” said Price. “To have the story that Gordon is going to be presented to the community to the folks gather here is a unique thing.”

Of the 355 pilots, 81 were killed in combat and only 4 remain alive to this date. Gordon wants to make sure their story lives on.

“To just let people learn a little bit more exactly what they had to overcome to become military aviators, what they were able to accomplish, and what their legacy has been,” said Gordon.

Price says he knows of four men from the Roanoke area who were Tuskegee Airmen.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.