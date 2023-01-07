Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting.
Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting.(WDBJ)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions.

Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators.

Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways in which we can step outside the box of traditionalism and find new ways in which we can deliver a better service to our community,” said Roman.

The detectives will be assigned to one of the investigation units.

“Can we capitalize on retired officers who are still DCJS certified to come in and help us investigate some of the cases? You know and that’s just not for violent crime but the people who have been victims of property crime. They deserve the same level of service,” added Roman.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
The Colony House Motor Lodge was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
Virginia State Police say the people in the car tried to drive across the road and were swept...
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought
Other participating Task Force agencies involved in the investigation included the Campbell...
Vinton man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Tuskegee Airmen
Personal stories shared in Roanoke highlights Tuskegee Airmen
What's What With the Weekend
What's What With the Weekend
What’s What With the Weekend
State superintendent delivers revised history standards