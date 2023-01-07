Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions.

Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators.

Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways in which we can step outside the box of traditionalism and find new ways in which we can deliver a better service to our community,” said Roman.

The detectives will be assigned to one of the investigation units.

“Can we capitalize on retired officers who are still DCJS certified to come in and help us investigate some of the cases? You know and that’s just not for violent crime but the people who have been victims of property crime. They deserve the same level of service,” added Roman.

