State superintendent delivers revised history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released a new set of proposed history standards for Virginia’s public schools, revising an earlier draft that sparked widespread criticism.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow delivered the draft revision of the K-12 history standards to members of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday night.

In a news release, she said the proposed History and Social Science Standards of Learning tell “a more complete story about how the past has shaped the commonwealth, the nation and the world.”

After a November hearing in which speakers argued the guidelines whitewashed the history of Virginia and the nation, the Board of Education delayed action on the draft standards, ordering more review by the Department of Education.

“I can tell you that the Virginia Department of Education History and Social Science standards team has been hard at work non-stop since that directive,” Balow told reporters during a teleconference Friday afternoon.

She said the department has fixed errors and omissions and delivered what she described as a “clear, concise, rigorous and rich-in-content set of standards.”

She said the draft revision was the work of the department and not a consultant.

“Do we expect criticism,” Balow said, responding to a reporter’s question. “Creating standards is a public process, and it is always open to scrutiny. It is always open to comments, which is why the next step of this process as dictated by law is to go out for public hearings.”

Late Friday it was unclear if advocacy groups were commenting on the latest version yet.

The draft released Friday is more than 60 pages long and lays out the broad goals for students at each grade level. The more detailed curriculum frameworks are still in the works.

If the Board of Education accepts the latest draft revision at its meeting in early February, the department will schedule a series of public hearings.

Implementation is expected in the 2024-2025 school year.

