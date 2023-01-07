Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school.

On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.

His wife, the former head of Blessed Sacrament, Paula Ledbetter, has resigned following the allegations.

Ledbetter was taken into custody without incident and released on bond by the Magistrate. He is scheduled to appear in the Powhatan Juvenile Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 31.

Upon his arrest, state police suspended Ledbetter without pay, pending the outcome of the judicial process.

State police say Ledbetter was hired in June 2004 and has been assigned to Virginia State Police Safety Division since March 2019.

Police say at this time, no further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about these offenses can call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
The Colony House Motor Lodge was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
Rockfish River in Nelson County Search Efforts
Third victim of submerged SUV identified; police say two others still missing

Latest News

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett
Bennett becomes all-time wins leader as No. 11 Virginia men’s basketball defeats Syracuse 73-66
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Weekend News Bulletin 1/7/23
Weekend News Bulletin 1/7/23
Beagles from breeding facility
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona
WWI cabin finds home in Verona