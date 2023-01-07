State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school.

On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.

His wife, the former head of Blessed Sacrament, Paula Ledbetter, has resigned following the allegations.

Ledbetter was taken into custody without incident and released on bond by the Magistrate. He is scheduled to appear in the Powhatan Juvenile Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 31.

Upon his arrest, state police suspended Ledbetter without pay, pending the outcome of the judicial process.

State police say Ledbetter was hired in June 2004 and has been assigned to Virginia State Police Safety Division since March 2019.

Police say at this time, no further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about these offenses can call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

