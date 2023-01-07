Weekend starts dry; may end as a wintry mix for some

Dry Saturday with increasing clouds

Showers may start as wintry mix Sunday for some

Weak system; roads mostly above freezing

THE WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Models have trended drier with just isolated pockets of precipitation early. A few snow showers are possible for communities near and southwest of the I-77 corridor through the morning. Most hometowns will stay dry as seasonable temperatures stick around.

A brief mix of rain and sleet/snow is possible early Saturday morning in western Virginia. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY: Another system will enter the region Sunday morning. At the same time, temperatures will once again be in the low 30s as the precipitation arrives. While most areas will see a cold rain overspreading the region Sunday morning, the higher elevations could see a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, lasting into early afternoon until temperatures warm. The exception will be in the mountains of West Virginia where any mixed precipitation will changeover to some light snow.

Models have been trending colder over the past day keeping temperatures just cold enough that we may even have some snow falling in areas along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor.

RAINFALL: Most areas see between .25″ to .50″ of rain Sunday

ICE & SLEET: Up to a coating of sleet and or a glaze of ice possible (Highest Elevations)

A wintry mix of rain, with sleet and freezing rain in the mountains is possible Sunday. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Drier conditions push in for the start of next week. Expect high temperatures slightly above the seasonable normal -- into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

By the end of next week we could be looking at another developing storm across the south with mostly rain. Should it get colder, we may be looking at a wintry event. Stay tuned!

Late next week, another storm is showing up on the models. At this time, it's too early to rule out anything, including wintry weather, next Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022! (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

