Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Airlines tells customer they had luggage despite showing up at local sites around Washington

(WCTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Adding extra to a suitcase many times will cost you, while other times, it could lead to its retrieval.

According to CNN, Valerie Szybala, of Washington D.C., received her lost luggage after nearly six days, during which she tracked it to local malls and McDonald’s while United Airlines said it was safely at its distribution center.

It also appeared to at someone’s home, and an apartment complex where Szybala says other emptied and discarded suitcases out by the trash were located.

She had used an AirTag device in the bag that she placed in order to keep an eye in case this sort of things occurred.

“Szybala had recovered her bag only an hour before speaking with CNN, and hadn’t gone through the case fully, but said that “everything looks in order.

United Airlines told CNN in a statement: “The service our baggage delivery vendor provided does not meet our standards and we are investigating what happened to lead to this service failure.” They didn’t address the behavior of their own staff who repeatedly told Szybala that the suitcase was in United’s distribution center when in fact it was ambling around the D.C. suburbs.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
Rain and a wintry mix is expected Sunday as a front moves through.
Weather Alert Day: Cold rain, wintry mix lead to slick spots
The Colony House Motor Lodge was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting.
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

Latest News

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Uber drivers strike in NYC over halt in wage raise. eventually shut down by court
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
CNN
Cave bear fur from 300,000 years ago found, considered one of earliest forms of clothing
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Eastern Kentucky 62-59