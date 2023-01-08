Airlines tells customer they had luggage despite showing up at local sites around Washington

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Adding extra to a suitcase many times will cost you, while other times, it could lead to its retrieval.

According to CNN, Valerie Szybala, of Washington D.C., received her lost luggage after nearly six days, during which she tracked it to local malls and McDonald’s while United Airlines said it was safely at its distribution center.

It also appeared to at someone’s home, and an apartment complex where Szybala says other emptied and discarded suitcases out by the trash were located.

She had used an AirTag device in the bag that she placed in order to keep an eye in case this sort of things occurred.

“Szybala had recovered her bag only an hour before speaking with CNN, and hadn’t gone through the case fully, but said that “everything looks in order.

United Airlines told CNN in a statement: “The service our baggage delivery vendor provided does not meet our standards and we are investigating what happened to lead to this service failure.” They didn’t address the behavior of their own staff who repeatedly told Szybala that the suitcase was in United’s distribution center when in fact it was ambling around the D.C. suburbs.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.