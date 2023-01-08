Guinea pigs need to be adopted from the Bedford County Animal Shelter

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has special animals waiting for a forever home.

Waffles, Pancake, Mama, Jack, and Jill are all guinea pigs who are at the animal shelter.

“There are so many of these guys and as far as where to cage them they’re in the cat area right now and in the hallway. Because the shelter is not really equipped to have 5 guinea pigs there’s not a section set aside for those,” said Stacy Epperson.

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter say to keep in mind the care the animals require before adopting.

They require grass, fruits, vegetables, pellets, and quite a bit of space in a cage.

“These guys have been waiting for a long time. So, we decided to put the spotlight on them and hope that some folks came in to adopt them,” added Epperson.

It is highly encouraged to keep at least two of them together.

But you can just adopt one as well.

UPDATE: Franklin County Humane Society has found a foster for Waffles and Pancake!

