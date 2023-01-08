Pet Stories: Biggie and Smalls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -This is Biggie and Smalls. They are twelve-week-old mix breed dog looking for her forever their home.

They are brothers who love to play with each other and love toys.

They would do well with other dogs, but they will need someone who can match their energy level. They did sit, but they will need a lot of patience and a lot of training.

If you have another dog, or puppy a meet and greet is highly suggested.

Kittens are plentiful at the Roanoke Valley SPCA and they are still looking for fosters to help get these kittens adjusted and ready for adoption. Dog foster are also a need at this time.

Artist get ready! Best in show will take place in March so get your canvases ready for this event. You can visit RVSPCA.org/events to get your entries in.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Biggie and Smalls, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment. At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

