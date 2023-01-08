Birthdays
Roberts scores 23, Miami tops No. 9 Virginia Tech 77-66

(WDBJ)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyn Roberts scored a career-best 23 points, Haley Cavinder added 19 and Miami held off No. 9 Virginia Tech 77-66.

Roberts was 8 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight game.

Cavinder was 6 for 12 from the field, and Miami shot 54%. The Hurricanes won for only the second time in their last 16 games against top-10 opponents. They’re now 15-89 all-time in such games.

Elizabeth Kitley scored 20 for Virginia Tech, which had beat Miami five consecutive times.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

