Sales of luxury residences fall 38% for biggest decline ever

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Sales of luxury homes dropped 38.1% year over year during the three months ending November 30, 2022, the biggest decline on record, according to Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Forbes reports “The luxury market and the overall housing market lost momentum in 2022 due to many of the same factors: inflation, relatively high interest rates, a sagging stock market and recession fears. But the high-end market has slowed at a sharper clip for a handful of reasons, including:

  • Luxury homes are often among the first to get cut from budgets during times of economic stress.
  • Luxury properties are frequently used as investment properties, and with home values and rents poised to fall in 2023, investment prospects are lackluster.
  • High-end home sales saw outsized growth during the pandemic, so they have more room to fall.
  • Affluent buyers often have significant funds stored in the stock market, which has been losing value.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

