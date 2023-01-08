Sales of luxury residences fall 38% for biggest decline ever
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Sales of luxury homes dropped 38.1% year over year during the three months ending November 30, 2022, the biggest decline on record, according to Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage.
Forbes reports “The luxury market and the overall housing market lost momentum in 2022 due to many of the same factors: inflation, relatively high interest rates, a sagging stock market and recession fears. But the high-end market has slowed at a sharper clip for a handful of reasons, including:
- Luxury homes are often among the first to get cut from budgets during times of economic stress.
- Luxury properties are frequently used as investment properties, and with home values and rents poised to fall in 2023, investment prospects are lackluster.
- High-end home sales saw outsized growth during the pandemic, so they have more room to fall.
- Affluent buyers often have significant funds stored in the stock market, which has been losing value.”
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.