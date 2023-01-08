Sales of luxury residences fall 38% for biggest decline ever

(WDBJ) - Sales of luxury homes dropped 38.1% year over year during the three months ending November 30, 2022, the biggest decline on record, according to Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Forbes reports “The luxury market and the overall housing market lost momentum in 2022 due to many of the same factors: inflation, relatively high interest rates, a sagging stock market and recession fears. But the high-end market has slowed at a sharper clip for a handful of reasons, including:

Luxury homes are often among the first to get cut from budgets during times of economic stress.

Luxury properties are frequently used as investment properties, and with home values and rents poised to fall in 2023, investment prospects are lackluster.

High-end home sales saw outsized growth during the pandemic, so they have more room to fall.

Affluent buyers often have significant funds stored in the stock market, which has been losing value.”

