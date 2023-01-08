Birthdays
Cave bear fur from 300,000 years ago found, considered one of earliest forms of clothing

CNN
(CNN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Cave bears used for fur have left archaeologists in Germany with some of the earliest evidence of individuals using clothing.

According to CNN, fur, leather and other organic materials usually do not last beyond 100,000 years. This gathering is estimated at 300,000 years old.

Even though cave men and women draped in furs is common amongst popular culture, a very small amount of information is really known about how they clothed bodies back in those time periods and survived the brutal winters.

Cave bears were about the same size as polar bears, and went extinct around 25,000 years ago. The coat has longer outer hairs that form an outer protective layer and short, dense hairs for good insulation.

