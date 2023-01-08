Birthdays
Uber drivers strike in NYC over halt in wage raise. eventually shut down by court

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Ny. (WDBJ) - Downtown New York was filled with unhappy drivers on Thursday, this time, not on the roads due to traffic.

According to The Guardian, the offices of the ride-share company, Uber, were met with hundreds of striking employees after their wage raises were halted. Uber sued New York’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) for approving a raise and fare hike.

The wages were supposed to increase last month.

“In November, the TLC approved raises for drivers by 7.42% per minute and 23.93% per mile. The raise would require that drivers be paid a minimum of $27.15 for a 30 minute, or 7.5 mile trip – an increase of more than $4.00 from original rates and more than $2.50 from current rates.

But Uber called TLC’s proposed hike “economically unjustifiable”.”

Bloomberg reports that the hike was shut down in court on Friday.

