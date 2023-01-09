Birthdays
Man dead after crash in Little River

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital and later died after a car overturned in the Little River.

The NRV 9-1-1 center received a call just after 7:30 Sunday morning about a car crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road.

Sheriff’s Deputies, as well as fire and rescue crews, responded to the scene.

One man was found inside the car by rescue divers.

He has been identified as 19-year old Andrew Bryson, of Pulaski Co., and was pronounced dead at noon Sunday.

The crash is still under investigation.

