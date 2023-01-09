Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elementary school teacher in Virginia who was allegedly shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student is continuing her recovery.

Police said Abby Zwerner is now in stable condition.

Zwerner is a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Investigators said the 6-year-old shot Zwerner Friday. Police said the act was intentional.

The school’s principal said Richneck will remain closed Monday and Tuesday to give the community time to heal.

In the meantime, investigators are trying to figure out how someone so young got hold of a gun and learned how to pull the trigger.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
Rain and a wintry mix is expected Sunday as a front moves through.
Weather Alert Day: Cold rain, wintry mix lead to slick spots
The Colony House Motor Lodge was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting.
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme...
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices
Man dead after crash in Little River