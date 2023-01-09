7@four highlights wedding floral options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you have a wedding coming up? Are floral arrangements still not set up?

Jan Hendrickson with Green Designs LLC in Roanoke stopped by 7@four with some ideas, including starting a vision board, flower choices and how to save money.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Jan tell us about how to make flowers an easy part of your wedding.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.