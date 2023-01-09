Annual Valentines for Vets kicks off at Bedford Public Library System locations

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to kick off the annual Valentines for Vets program.

All Bedford Public Library System locations will be collecting valentines to give to the local VA hospital and local veteran centers.

Each location will have supplies to make one or you can drop them off at one of the locations.

This year, they are partnering with the National D-Day Memorial, so you can stop by the visitors center starting January 13th to make one there.

Valentines will be collected February 8th, to be distributed.

