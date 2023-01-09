California inmate tries to escape, jumps out smashed vehicle window while being taken to hospital

SANTA CLARITA, Ca. (WDBJ) - A North Co. Correctional Facility inmate was being taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries when he tried to escape out of a patrol vehicle and landed handcuffed along the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area at around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

According to KTLA, “On their way to the hospital, authorities say the inmate kicked out the patrol car’s window and lunged outside. He tumbled onto the highway while still handcuffed.”

A good Samaritan joined the deputies who stopped and struggled to contain the inmate who was secured and then taken to the hospital by authorities.

