Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year

The most common scenarios that can cause CO danger
Protecting against carbon monoxide poisoning
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills.

However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt Fire & EMS, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the dangers of carbon monoxide and how you can use a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

For more information, contact the Botetourt Fire & EMS here or call 540-928-2201.

