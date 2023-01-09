Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road.
A second person at the scene was shot and taken to the hospital. Investigators believe this person, “John Doe”, was with Lopez-Hernandez, and have issued warrants for him on felony abduction for a pecuniary benefit, use of a firearm during an abduction, and misdemeanor brandishing. This person is reportedly still receiving medical care.
Police are charging Jose Omar Rivas Sorto of Maryland with felony shooting from a vehicle.
The department says there is no active threat at his time, and that this remains an ongoing criminal investigation.
This is a developing story.
