Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Pipeline says part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia.

Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the affected line returned to normal operations Sunday after crews completed repairs at the Witt booster station near Danville.

The Georgia-based company says the spill was detected Tuesday during a routine station check.

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Aaron Proctor says the 2,500-gallon spill was contained on site between soil and an adjacent stormwater retention pond. He says about 20 trucks of contaminated soil are expected to be removed from the site and Colonial has begun sampling nearby groundwater wells for contamination.

