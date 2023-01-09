Birthdays
Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell beats Cowboys in NFL debut

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) gestures toward the crowd as he leaves the...
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) gestures toward the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 26-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in winning his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys he grew up rooting for.

Howell gave the spark for the offense coach Ron Rivera hoped Carson Wentz would provide last week in a loss to Cleveland that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.

Howell became Washington’s first rookie QB to throw and run for TDs in the same game since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

He also might have put himself in the mix for the starting job next season with a team that has been looking for stability at the positive for years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

