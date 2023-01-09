Danville Police Department receives funds for Real Time Crime Center and other safety upgrades

Birthdays
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will soon be seeing some upgrades to increase safety for the community.

They recently received around $700,000 from the state to install a Real Time Crime Center, a back up dispatch center, and a Ballistic Identification System.

The Real Time Crime Center will allow them to see live video feeds from cameras all over the city as a crime or event is happening.

The new back up dispatch center will be located in the Danville Police Department. The current one is located in Chatham.

The Ballistic Identification Center will cut down the turnaround time for ballistic evidence from months to hours.

“Knowing what kind of firearms were used, how many firearms were used, and if those firearms were related to other incidents in a short amount of time really improves our solvability of crimes,” said Chris Wiles, Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department.

All of the upgrades should be installed and ready for use by the end of July.

