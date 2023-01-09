Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family

Make a plan to weather economic downturns
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Building generational wealth can give your descendants a leg up on life and the ability to weather economic downturns and volatile markets.

Dion Pouncil, founder of the Hedge Fund Pouncil Capital and MoneySkool, a financial literacy and educational platform, said there are several things you can do to start building the foundation of your financial future, even when the economy is murky:

1) Get your estate planning in order. He suggested establishing a trust or a will to protect you and the assets you want to pass down to your future generations.

2) Consider setting up a family corporate entity. Poncil said family LLCs can help tremendously when it comes to tax savings. According to Investopedia, family LLCs can also shield against creditor claims be useful for estate planning.

3) Begin to build a legacy playbook. This is a plan to invest and acquire assets intended for the next generations.

4) Get a good financial planner. Pouncil said this will help not only long term, but also during the current rocky, economic times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
Man dead after crash in Little River
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021

Latest News

Families say their loved ones had DNR orders placed in their files without their knowledge or...
Playing God
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class
Danville Police Department to receive Real Time Crime Center
Danville Police Department receives funds for Real Time Crime Center and other safety upgrades
Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video
7@four Highlights Wedding Floral Options
7@four Highlights Wedding Floral Options