Former food truck ‘Tammy’s Grill’ will soon open as a restaurant in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant that Martinsville locals are most likely familiar with is opening soon.

Naquias Johnson opened a food truck called Tammy’s Grill in 2018 in memory of his mother who always pushed him to open his own restaurant. He started his business by setting up a food truck at the Walmart in Martinsville.

“I was driving trucks previously. My mother who was handicapped, Tammy, always encouraged me before she passed away. She wanted me to open a food business. So, we started out with the food truck and we’ve been moving on from there,” explained Johnson.

It was the signature wings that kept customers coming back for more.

“It took me a while to master it because I started out one way doing it and then I started trying different things. I noticed they liked them crispy on the outside and nice and juicy on the inside. Good sauce never hurt anything either,” added Johnson.

Johnson began renovating the new space at 1854 Virginia Avenue last October and plans to open on January 16.

This is thanks to support from customers and the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s startup program.

“Not just with the funds that they helped us with, but the knowledge and resources that you get when you when you do the class is amazing. It’s like building a family,” said Johnson.

Johnson hopes his restaurant can bring a “taste of heaven” to Martinsville.

“If you want to make your taste buds happy and just sit in a nice comfortable atmosphere with good genuine people, please come out and see us,” added Johnson.

Tammy’s Grill will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Johnson plans to continue to take the food truck to festivals and events.

