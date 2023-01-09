Former Hokie Moore gets nod in College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore is joining a star-studded 2023 group on the gridiron in this year’s class for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moore played in Blacksburg from 1997-1999.

Lead by Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, the full list also includes former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class:

Eric Berry -- DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop -- QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush -- RB, USC (2003-05)

Monte Cater -- HC Lakeland (1991-96), Shepherd (1987-2017)

Dwight Freeney -- DE, Syracuse (1998-01)

Robert Gallery -- OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James -- RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson -- LB, Texas (2001-04)

Paul Johnson -- HC Georgia Southern (1997-01), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

Bill Kollar -- DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Roy Kramer -- HC, Central Michigan (1967-77)

Luke Kuechly -- LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin -- WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis -- WR, New Mexico (1985-87)

Bryant McKinnie -- OT, Miami (2000-01)

Corey Moore -- DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Mark Richt -- HC, Georgia (2001-15), Miami (2016-18)

Michael Stonebreaker -- LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow -- QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent -- DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook -- RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams -- RB, Memphis (2002-05)

The class will be inducted at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

