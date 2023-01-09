Former Hokie Moore gets nod in College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore is joining a star-studded 2023 group on the gridiron in this year’s class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Moore played in Blacksburg from 1997-1999.
Lead by Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, the full list also includes former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams.
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class:
- Eric Berry -- DB, Tennessee (2007-09)
- Michael Bishop -- QB, Kansas State (1997-98)
- Reggie Bush -- RB, USC (2003-05)
- Monte Cater -- HC Lakeland (1991-96), Shepherd (1987-2017)
- Dwight Freeney -- DE, Syracuse (1998-01)
- Robert Gallery -- OT, Iowa (2000-03)
- LaMichael James -- RB, Oregon (2009-11)
- Derrick Johnson -- LB, Texas (2001-04)
- Paul Johnson -- HC Georgia Southern (1997-01), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)
- Bill Kollar -- DT, Montana State (1971-73)
- Roy Kramer -- HC, Central Michigan (1967-77)
- Luke Kuechly -- LB, Boston College (2009-11)
- Jeremy Maclin -- WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)
- Terance Mathis -- WR, New Mexico (1985-87)
- Bryant McKinnie -- OT, Miami (2000-01)
- Corey Moore -- DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)
- Mark Richt -- HC, Georgia (2001-15), Miami (2016-18)
- Michael Stonebreaker -- LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)
- Tim Tebow -- QB, Florida (2006-09)
- Troy Vincent -- DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)
- Brian Westbrook -- RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)
- DeAngelo Williams -- RB, Memphis (2002-05)
The class will be inducted at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.
