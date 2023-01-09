Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Former Hokie Moore gets nod in College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

Credit: @hokiesfb
Credit: @hokiesfb(@hokiesfb)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore is joining a star-studded 2023 group on the gridiron in this year’s class for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moore played in Blacksburg from 1997-1999.

Lead by Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, the full list also includes former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class:

  • Eric Berry -- DB, Tennessee (2007-09)
  • Michael Bishop -- QB, Kansas State (1997-98)
  • Reggie Bush -- RB, USC (2003-05)
  • Monte Cater -- HC Lakeland (1991-96), Shepherd (1987-2017)
  • Dwight Freeney -- DE, Syracuse (1998-01)
  • Robert Gallery -- OT, Iowa (2000-03)
  • LaMichael James -- RB, Oregon (2009-11)
  • Derrick Johnson -- LB, Texas (2001-04)
  • Paul Johnson -- HC Georgia Southern (1997-01), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)
  • Bill Kollar -- DT, Montana State (1971-73)
  • Roy Kramer -- HC, Central Michigan (1967-77)
  • Luke Kuechly -- LB, Boston College (2009-11)
  • Jeremy Maclin -- WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)
  • Terance Mathis -- WR, New Mexico (1985-87)
  • Bryant McKinnie -- OT, Miami (2000-01)
  • Corey Moore -- DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)
  • Mark Richt -- HC, Georgia (2001-15), Miami (2016-18)
  • Michael Stonebreaker -- LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)
  • Tim Tebow -- QB, Florida (2006-09)
  • Troy Vincent -- DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)
  • Brian Westbrook -- RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)
  • DeAngelo Williams -- RB, Memphis (2002-05)

The class will be inducted at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
Man dead after crash in Little River
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) gestures toward the crowd as he leaves the...
Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell beats Cowboys in NFL debut
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover