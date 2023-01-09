Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a head-on collision in Hanover over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 301 near Hanover Wayside Park when it crossed the lines and collided head-on with the utility truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as 30-year-old Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The utility truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, James Madison University said Cheatham was a former tight end for the university’s football team. He became one of four team captains for the 2015 football season.

Before playing for JMU, Cheatham played football at Hanover High School.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
Man dead after crash in Little River
We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Valentines for Vets
Valentines for Vets
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2023
Valentines for Vets
Annual Valentines for Vets kicks off at Bedford Public Library System locations
Gas pumps.
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month