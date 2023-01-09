Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a head-on collision in Hanover over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 301 near Hanover Wayside Park when it crossed the lines and collided head-on with the utility truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as 30-year-old Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The utility truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, James Madison University said Cheatham was a former tight end for the university’s football team. He became one of four team captains for the 2015 football season.

Before playing for JMU, Cheatham played football at Hanover High School.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.

