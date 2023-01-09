Birthdays
Fridley sentenced for abducting child in 2021

Nancy Fridley.
Nancy Fridley.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time.

Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022.

Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 10 suspended. She was accused of taking a two-year-old boy, who was not hers, from a church daycare in May 2021.

