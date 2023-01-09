Woman sentenced to 15 years of 25-year sentence for child abduction

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley was sentenced January 9 to 25 years in prison with 10 years suspended, for charges including child abduction and child neglect.

She pleaded guilty to kidnapping a two-year-old boy from a church in Giles County in May 2021.

“We feel very good that the case has finally gotten to the point where the full story can be told and the family can start getting some closure,” Giles County Commonwealth Attorney Bobby Lilly said.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Lilly pushed the court for a sentence above the recommended sentence of three years and seven months. Ultimately, the judge agreed.

“We feel that the judge struck a good balance between holding her accountable, giving a significant sentence that was above the guidelines, and also making sure that there are enough structures in place that she will be supervised for a period of time when she gets out,” Lilly said.

During the sentencing hearing, a Commonwealth’s witness, FBI Special Agent Kristina Couden, testified that once the boy was located, she found a note in his pocket. Giles County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Amanda Cornwell read it aloud.

“The kid was left unharmed, but what can you do when you’re only trying to do the right thing?” the note said. “This kid belongs to someone else and they call him by another name. Admitting yes, I took the kid.”

The note was signed by a name other than Fridley, but investigators believe Fridley wrote it to try and frame someone else for the abduction. The person whose name was on the note was not identified.

“The question that comes to mind for the commonwealth, for the victim’s family and I’m sure for the court is how can someone do that?” Lilly said. “Your honor, I’d submit that it all comes down to a series of selfish acts.”

The defense’s testimonies spoke to Nancy Fridley’s history of mental illness and the difference in who she is when she’s taking her medication.

“When she’s on her mental meds I would trust her, laying my life right in her hand; when she’s off her meds, I don’t even know her,” Fridley’s Mother Frances Kendall said.

Once Fridley is released she will have five years of probation.

