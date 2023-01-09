Gun Violence Prevention Commission reviews work in 2022 and plans for new year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Concerns about violent crimes continue to be top of mind for Roanoke residents. That is why WDBJ7 has been meeting with local leaders about their efforts to stop the violence.

“When we continue to see these acts of violence that occur, we tend to forget the important and really good work often time behind the scenes,” says Council Member Joe Cobb.

Joe Cobb is the Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission Chair. He says some of that good work is being done by the youth and gang violence team. The group has worked with 8 adults and 30 teenagers this past year.

“They’ve been able to not only relocate some families in certain situations because of retaliation but they’ve been able to get a lot of youth on a different path,” explained Cobb.

Giving them training in meditation, yoga, self-care, conflict resolution, and affirmations.

“To me, gun violence is a form of sickness. A person is filled with a lot of anger, and a lot of depression. More than likely, they will go out and harm another person,” said Youth and Gang Violence Instructor Antonio Stovall.

The commission gave 24 local organizations grants that totaled 500 thousand dollars. One of those is Kingdom Harvest Church International. The faith group is hosting monthly youth events focused on education.

" And if you’re not educated the proper way, you don’t know which way you can go. So, you end up turning to the streets and doing things that you wouldn’t normally do,” said Kingdom Harvest Church International Jason Hariston.

Cobb says one of the frustrations is a shift in trends. He says the age group involved in violence has increased from teens to late 20s and mid-30s.

“Trying to evaluate what that means and do we shift gears in how we’re thinking strategically or do we just add another dimension to our efforts,” said Cobb.

Cobb says it’s going to take the entire community to make an impact.

“I think it’s important to start with ourselves. What can I do to contribute to reducing violence in my community?” added Cobb.

The commission is planning to release a city-wide violence reduction campaign in 2023. In a few weeks, they are also planning a retreat to go over the work and what might be missing from their efforts.

Cobb also asks anyone who has any ideas or comments to reach out to the commission.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.