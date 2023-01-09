Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water.

Hickey explains drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide. An average of 10 people drown every day.

Most drownings are preventable. It happens in 20-60 seconds and doesn’t look like you expect, It is quiet with very little movement.

87% of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs for children younger than 5.

Listen in on our conversation about way to prevent drowning and the opportunities to get your child swim lessons.

Swim lessons are available at Green Ridge through the American Red Cross training platform. Lessons are available for kids as young as 6 months through adults.

Find more information online on their website.

