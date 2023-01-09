Birthdays
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home

Dog available for adoption
Dog available for adoption(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home.

All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number.

Managers say it is unusual to have this many dogs this time of year.

They are asking anyone who can to give an animal a loving home.

“It’s definitely taking its toll. You know, we’re way outnumbered by dogs than we have staff and volunteers to take care of them,” Senior Manager of Operations Amber Cavell. “So, we’re definitely doing our best in making sure that we’re giving everyone equal amounts of time and resources. But we’re pretty spread thin.”

If you can’t adopt permanently, you can help in other ways.

Like fostering, volunteering, or donating toys and food.

