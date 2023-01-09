Birthdays
‘M3gan’ dolls up with $30.2M while ‘Avatar’ stays No. 1

FILE - A general view of atmosphere is seen at the U.S. premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water,"...
FILE - A general view of atmosphere is seen at the U.S. premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water," Dec. 12, 2022, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3gan” got off to a killer start, debuting with $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box-office reign in the top spot. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3gan” got off to a killer start, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box-office reign in the top spot.

Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents are killed in a car accident, rode strong buzz and viral dancing memes to an above-expectation debut.

Large-format screens continued to be soaked up by James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.

The 3-D three-hour sequel remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $45 million in sales. Cameron’s sci-fi spectacle has now surpassed $500 million domestically and $1.7 billion globally.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

