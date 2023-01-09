Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Man dead after crash in Little River
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Valentines for Vets
Valentines for Vets
Valentines for Vets
Annual Valentines for Vets kicks off at Bedford Public Library System locations
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit in Mexico
Gas pumps.
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month