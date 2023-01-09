Birthdays
Motivational speaker talks about connecting with teens

Brandon McCall loves to help teens find their voices
Brandon McCall
Brandon McCall(Brandon McCall)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brandon McCall is a motivational speaker and youth football coach who loves to help teens find their voices.

He joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his own personal journey that has led him to spend time connecting with local teens.

He has an inspirational message, and looks to work with young students, and help them find their own voices and make positive choices.

Listen in on our conversation and learn more on his website or contact him directly at 540-314-5125

Brandon is also on social media - follow on Instagram (mccall_speaks) and TikTok (mccall_speaks).

