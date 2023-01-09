Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly

NAACP Virtual Press Conference
NAACP Virtual Press Conference(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session.

In a virtual press conference today leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more.

The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school choice initiative.

That bill would allow parents to use taxpayer money spent on their children in public schools to send them to private schools instead.

“Use public money to segregate public schools. So, it’s something we’re going to keep a close eye on because at first glance it really is reminiscent of those segregationist tactics of the late 50s and 1960s in Virginia,” said NAACP Education Chair Dr. Amy Tillerson Brown.

Democrats are saying the bill would take away vital resources from the Commonwealth’s public schools.

Republicans say this is not a private vs. public school issue - rather it’s about giving parents more options when it comes to education.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
Man dead after crash in Little River
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
Former Rep. Speaks On House
President Joe Biden outlines new plans for the U.S. southern border ahead of a visit to El...
New asylum limits announced by Biden surprises Cubans crossing into US
Rep. Bob Good refuses to support McCarthy for House speaker.
Congressman Bob Good speaks on House Speaker votes