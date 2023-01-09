NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session.

In a virtual press conference today leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more.

The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school choice initiative.

That bill would allow parents to use taxpayer money spent on their children in public schools to send them to private schools instead.

“Use public money to segregate public schools. So, it’s something we’re going to keep a close eye on because at first glance it really is reminiscent of those segregationist tactics of the late 50s and 1960s in Virginia,” said NAACP Education Chair Dr. Amy Tillerson Brown.

Democrats are saying the bill would take away vital resources from the Commonwealth’s public schools.

Republicans say this is not a private vs. public school issue - rather it’s about giving parents more options when it comes to education.

