Man killed in Buchanan County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Buchanon County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Rt. 602, less than a mile north of Rt. 688.

69-year-old Jerl Tiller was driving a Chevy S-10 north on Rt. 602 when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a utility structure.

Tiller died at the scene. Police say an 11-year-old passenger in the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Police say they believe Tiller suffered from a medical condition while he was driving.

