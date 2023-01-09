Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Quiet weather returns with more sunshine

Watch for a few slick spots this morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • We’ll see increasing sunshine across the region
  • Winds pick up as we head through the day
  • Next chance of rain moves in on Thursday

DENSE FOG

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the southeastern part of our region until 9am. Some visibilities will be less than a quarter mile. Use caution while out on the roadways.

Until 9am.
Until 9am.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Drier conditions push in for the start of the week. We’ll see increasing sunshine today with highs in the 40s. The wind picks up today as well. We could see some wind gusts in the 20-30mph this afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are also looking quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs both days get back into the low to mid 50s.

We'll see increasing sunshine today.
We'll see increasing sunshine today.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM

By Thursday we’ll be looking at another storm system heading our way. It looks like this will bring us another round of rain Thursday which may end as some snow showers in the mountains Friday. Stay tuned!

Late-week weather maker
Late-week weather maker(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022!
The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022!(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency SNAP allotments will continue in January
We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Man dead after crash in Little River
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs well into the 40s.
Quiet weather returns with more sunshine
Weather Talk Live: Sunday, January 8 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live: Sunday, January 8 Evening Update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday Evening Update
A Weather Alert Day has been issued for rain and wintry mix Sunday.
Sunday, January 8 - Weather Briefing