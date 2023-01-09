Quiet weather returns with more sunshine

We’ll see increasing sunshine across the region

DENSE FOG

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the southeastern part of our region until 9am. Some visibilities will be less than a quarter mile. Use caution while out on the roadways.

Until 9am. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Drier conditions push in for the start of the week. We’ll see increasing sunshine today with highs in the 40s. The wind picks up today as well. We could see some wind gusts in the 20-30mph this afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are also looking quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs both days get back into the low to mid 50s.

We'll see increasing sunshine today.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM

By Thursday we’ll be looking at another storm system heading our way. It looks like this will bring us another round of rain Thursday which may end as some snow showers in the mountains Friday. Stay tuned!

Late-week weather maker (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022! (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

