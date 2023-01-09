Say What? Weekly wild stories recap

Birthdays
SAY WHAT? Wild stories of the week
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - “Say What?” is a weekly review, having some fun looking back at the more random stories that hit our website and social channels.

Check them out on WDBJ7.com:

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/08/stone-age-cave-bear-fur-found-considered-one-earliest-forms-clothing/

Police: Woman wanted for stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores (wdbj7.com)

VIDEO: Christmas trees for goats (wdbj7.com)

Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border (wdbj7.com)

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/08/uber-drivers-strike-nyc-over-halt-wage-raise-eventually-shut-down-by-court/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/08/airlines-tells-customer-they-had-luggage-despite-showing-up-local-sites-around-washington/

https://www.wdbj7.com/video/2023/01/06/wacky-speaker-moments-house/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/08/sales-luxury-residences-fall-38-biggest-decline-ever/

https://twitter.com/CBSMornings/status/1610637172922531842?s=20&t=fNMN5ZYqH5Znjz9jbU4uTw

Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff (wdbj7.com)

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/09/california-inmate-tries-escape-jumps-out-smashed-vehicle-window-while-being-taken-hospital/

Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say (wdbj7.com)

Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’ (wdbj7.com)

PHOTO: Zoo announces birth of critically endangered rhino calf (wdbj7.com)

Police: Man stopped for suspected drunken driving does backflip to prove sobriety (wdbj7.com)

