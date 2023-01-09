Search on for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday.
Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
No one has been arrested in what police are calling a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
