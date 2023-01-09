Birthdays
Sweet Briar College president to step down after 23-24 school year

Credit: Sweet Briar College(Credit: Sweet Briar College)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SWEET BRIAR, Va. (WDBJ) - Meredith Jung-En Woo, the 13th president of Sweet Briar College, will step down after the 2023-24 school year, the school announced Monday.

Woo led the school for seven years.

“Sweet Briar is an important institution with a distinctive mission. Deeply loved and supported by one of the strongest alumnae networks in the nation, it now has an unstoppable momentum,” Woo says. “I look forward to passing the baton to a new leader who can take the College to a new height.”

“President Woo has inspired the Sweet Briar community of alumnae and change-makers,” added Mason B. Rummel, the Chair of the Board of Directors. “We were fortunate to recruit an educator of her intelligence and compassion to the College and are confident we will find the next great leader to continue Sweet Briar’s upward trajectory. We are grateful to Meredith Woo for her stalwart dedication to Sweet Briar’s mission and are glad she will continue to be involved in the years ahead.”

The next 18 months will be spent reviewing potential candidates for the position as the Board of Directors will look to the campus community for feedback. A search firm is also being brought in for assistance.

