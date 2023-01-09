Teacher arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children

Birthdays
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools for internet crimes against children, according to a Colonial Heights Public Schools Facebook post.

School officials were notified by the Colonial Heights Police Department Monday morning that a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School, was arrested earlier and is a person of interest related to internet crimes against children.

Richard Whitley, who was hired in 2018, has also served as a substitute bus driver and summer school paraprofessional.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Any Colonial Heights Public Schools students or parents who may need additional support at school should contact school administration,” Colonial Heights Public Schools said in a social media post on Monday.

