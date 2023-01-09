Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia schools must now notify parents if there is ‘sexually explicit’ material being taught

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All Virginia schools are now required to notify parents of classroom material that is deemed by the state as “sexually explicit.” How schools will do that remains a question.

“We’re reviewing instructional materials at the division and looking at the procedures by which parents will be notified, when they intend to use a learning resource - either a book or a movie video - that meets the state’s definition of sexually explicit content, and that’s contained in the state code,” Albemarle County Public Schools Affairs & Strategic Communications Officer Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says involving parents in the education of the child is critically important.

“It’s something we value pretty highly and, in fact, it’s a really important part of a child’s success in school; where their parents are engaged with their education and interacting with teachers and principals,” he said.

The first steps for Albemarle County schools is to review all classroom material.

“What it means is that we’re first doing an audit of all the materials in all of our 25 schools and identifying that content that meets the definition, the state’s definition, and then that material will be available on our website,” Giaramita said.

If a parent decides the material is not appropriate for their child, they can choose to exempt the child.

“There’ll be a process by which parents can offer their comments and withdraw a child if that’s what they prefer. And then there’ll be the last part of this that is providing parents with actual real access to the resources themselves, not just the listening of the content, but access to the content itself. So that they can decide and help them make their decision,” Giaramita said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover

Latest News

Tuesday Midday Update
Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show
Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show headed to Roanoke
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
Bald eagle determined to have died from Avian Influenza
Carvins Cove bald eagle diagnosed with avian influenza
Cookin' in the Mornin'-Chicken Frittata
Cookin' in the Mornin'-Chicken Frittata