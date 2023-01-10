AGING IN PLACE: How to spot decline in older loved ones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior Home Care Specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage says her organization typically sees an increase in inquiries from families at the start of the new year.

“The holiday season is a time when visiting family recognizes declines in loved ones. It may have highlighted the true hardships that our aging loved ones start to face regarding their health. Perhaps we saw them struggling physically to complete tasks that they previously enjoyed doing with ease, or maybe we noticed a slight change in their emotional health. What we need to understand is that, while this is often painful to see and difficult to address, there are things that we can do to make the situation a little better for everyone,” says Spaid.

Among the most common signs of health decline to watch out for, she says are: forgetfulness, mobility issues, loss of appetite, detachment or lack of involvement, changes in personal hygiene, change in personality, bruises, scratches or burns, among other changes.

“If you notice your aging loved one exhibiting any of these symptoms, it’s time to act. Talk to other family members, and make a plan about how you want to approach the situation,” says Spaid.

