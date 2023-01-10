Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

AGING IN PLACE: How to spot decline in older loved ones

Experts say you might have noticed some changes in elderly family members during the holiday season, especially if you hadn’t seen them for a while
AGING IN PLACE: Searching for signs of decline in elderly family members
AGING IN PLACE: Searching for signs of decline in elderly family members(Pxfuel)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior Home Care Specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage says her organization typically sees an increase in inquiries from families at the start of the new year.

“The holiday season is a time when visiting family recognizes declines in loved ones. It may have highlighted the true hardships that our aging loved ones start to face regarding their health. Perhaps we saw them struggling physically to complete tasks that they previously enjoyed doing with ease, or maybe we noticed a slight change in their emotional health. What we need to understand is that, while this is often painful to see and difficult to address, there are things that we can do to make the situation a little better for everyone,” says Spaid.

Among the most common signs of health decline to watch out for, she says are: forgetfulness, mobility issues, loss of appetite, detachment or lack of involvement, changes in personal hygiene, change in personality, bruises, scratches or burns, among other changes.

“If you notice your aging loved one exhibiting any of these symptoms, it’s time to act. Talk to other family members, and make a plan about how you want to approach the situation,” says Spaid.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Fridley.
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

Latest News

Cooler weather arrives late this week.
Tuesday January 10, Morning FastCast
Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission meets in June of 2022.
Gun Violence Prevention Commission reviews work in 2022 and plans for new year
Orange Ave. Rezoning
A rendering of what a portion of the proposed development on Orange Avenue would look like.
Rezoning application for potential major Roanoke development heads to City Council